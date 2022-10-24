I feel like I’ve spent the entire year introducing each cosplay show post the same way. Welcome back, it’s awesome that everyone was together again after a few years away, isn’t it lovely seeing fresh cosplay again, yada yada yada. But Dragon Con, Atlanta’s big show for the year, actually went down in 2021!



So instead of making a big deal about Welcoming Everyone Back, I’ll just be extending a regular welcome back. Welcome back! And adding that, after 2021's extensive pandemic-related measures, the 2022 show was a lot looser on the rules, resulting in a huge boost in attendance, up from 42,000 people last year to around 65,000 in 2022.

Below you’ll find video and a gallery with some of our favourite cosplay from the weekend, which took place last month in Atlanta, during which there wasn’t just a convention but also Dragon Con’s trademark, a cosplay street parade.

As usual, all photos and video are by the talented Mineralblu, and you’ll find each cosplayer’s details, including their social media handles and which character they’re cosplaying, watermarked on the image.

Also, after some complaints about loading times and sluggishness from having so many huge images on the one page, I’m testing splitting the images up into a slideshow instead . Let me know how that goes though, if the annoyance of that outweighs the load time stuff, I’ll switch back next time!