Cosplay

Check Out The Best Cosplay From Il Volta Italy 2025

An entire event dedicated to cosplay photography naturally results in some epic shots

Final Fantasy
By
John Walker
Three cosplayers spliced together.
Image: Mineralblu / Kotaku

Il Volta is an event that takes place in Italy, dedicated to the photography of cosplay. It’s not a convention, there’s no show floor—instead it’s about capturing the best cosplay outfits in beautiful locations.

So who better than the team at Mineralblu to send? The results are some stunning photos of an array of gaming fits, with a lot of focus on Soulslikes in opulent settings, and Final Fantasy characters out in the wild. Alongside them are some less often seen nods, including Darkstalkers, Fire Emblem and Black★Rock Shooter.

Take a look at the video of the occasion below, and then click on to see the best of the best photographs from the event.

THIS IS IL VOLTA ITALIA 2025 EUROPE BEST COSPLAY MUSIC VIDEO ITALY ANIME EXPO 2025 COMIC CON COSTUME
Shadowheart, Baldur’s Gate 3

A photograph of a cosplayer at Il Volta Italy.
Photo: Mineralbu
Sophitia Alexandra, Soulcalibur

A photograph of a cosplayer at Il Volta Italy.
Photo: Mineralbu
Morrigan / Lilith, Darkstalkers

A photograph of a cosplayer at Il Volta Italy.
Photo: Mineralbu
Scarlet / Red Hood, NIKKE

A photograph of a cosplayer at Il Volta Italy.
Photo: Mineralbu
Black★Rock Shooter

A photograph of a cosplayer at Il Volta Italy.
Photo: Mineralbu
Terra Branford, Final Fantasy VI

A photograph of a cosplayer at Il Volta Italy.
Photo: Mineralbu
Katarina, League of Legends

A photograph of a cosplayer at Il Volta Italy.
Photo: Mineralbu
Malenia, Elden Ring

A photograph of a cosplayer at Il Volta Italy.
Photo: Mineralbu
Clair, Fire Emblem

A photograph of a cosplayer at Il Volta Italy.
Photo: Mineralbu
Kitana, Mortal Kombat

A photograph of a cosplayer at Il Volta Italy.
Photo: Mineralbu
Black Swan / Acheron, Honkai Star Rail

A photograph of a cosplayer at Il Volta Italy.
Photo: Mineralbu
Vi, Arcane

A photograph of a cosplayer at Il Volta Italy.
Photo: Mineralbu
The Doll, Bloodborne

A photograph of a cosplayer at Il Volta Italy.
Photo: Mineralbu
Lady Maria, Bloodborne

A photograph of a cosplayer at Il Volta Italy.
Photo: Mineralbu
D.Va, Overwatch

A photograph of a cosplayer at Il Volta Italy.
Photo: Mineralbu
Xehanort, Kingdom Hearts

A photograph of a cosplayer at Il Volta Italy.
Photo: Mineralbu
Aerith, Final Fantasy VII

A photograph of a cosplayer at Il Volta Italy.
Photo: Mineralbu
Kefka, Final Fantasy VI

A photograph of a cosplayer at Il Volta Italy.
Photo: Mineralbu

