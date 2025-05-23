Check Out The Best Cosplay From Il Volta Italy 2025

Il Volta is an event that takes place in Italy, dedicated to the photography of cosplay. It’s not a convention, there’s no show floor—instead it’s about capturing the best cosplay outfits in beautiful locations.

So who better than the team at Mineralblu to send? The results are some stunning photos of an array of gaming fits, with a lot of focus on Soulslikes in opulent settings, and Final Fantasy characters out in the wild. Alongside them are some less often seen nods, including Darkstalkers, Fire Emblem and Black★Rock Shooter.

Take a look at the video of the occasion below, and then click on to see the best of the best photographs from the event.