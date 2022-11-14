New York was able to hold its biggest Comic-Con since 2019 last month, and fans certainly turned up for it; around 200,000 people went through the turnstiles between October 6-9 at the Javits Center, many of them cosplayers.

In this gallery you’ll find a collection of some of our favourite cosplay from the event, with highlights ranging from people wearing costumes to people wearing enormous costumes.

First, though, this video recap of the event by Mineralblu! And after that, clicking through the slideshow will be a collection of photos (also taken by Mineralblu), in which you’ll find each cosplayer’s character, series and social media information watermarked on each image.