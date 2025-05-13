The Very Best Cosplay From LVL UP Expo 2025

Cosplay season is in full bloom, and the epic team at Mineralblu have once more captured some of the very best outfits at this year’s LVL UP Expo in Las Vegas.

It really seems like Marvel Rivals is the number one source of dress-up inspiration right now, and the addition of Squirrel Girl especially proving popular. As well she might. Plus a bit of Arcane, the obligatory Isaac Clarke, and—I’m so delighted to report—the first sighting of a Chicken Jockey! Throw your popcorn at the screen.

As ever, make sure to enjoy MineralBlu’s video of the event, and then click on for the gallery of some of the very best cosplay from the gaming and geekery event.