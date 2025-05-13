THPS 3+4 Does Away With The OG 4's Career Mode, Here's Why
The Very Best Cosplay From LVL UP Expo 2025

The Las Vegas event featured some absolutely stellar outfits

Psylocke, a chicken jockey, and Shadowheart, in a collage.
Image: Mineralblu / Kotaku

Cosplay season is in full bloom, and the epic team at Mineralblu have once more captured some of the very best outfits at this year’s LVL UP Expo in Las Vegas.

It really seems like Marvel Rivals is the number one source of dress-up inspiration right now, and the addition of Squirrel Girl especially proving popular. As well she might. Plus a bit of Arcane, the obligatory Isaac Clarke, and—I’m so delighted to report—the first sighting of a Chicken Jockey! Throw your popcorn at the screen.

As ever, make sure to enjoy MineralBlu’s video of the event, and then click on for the gallery of some of the very best cosplay from the gaming and geekery event.

Mineralblu
2 / 20

Vi, League of Legends

Vi, League of Legends

A photograph of a cosplayer at LVL UP 2025
Photo: Mineralblu
3 / 20

Luna Snow, Squirrel Girl, Sue Storm, Marvel Rivals

Luna Snow, Squirrel Girl, Sue Storm, Marvel Rivals

A photograph of a cosplayer at LVL UP 2025
Photo: Mineralblu
4 / 20

Psylocke, Marvel Rivals

Psylocke, Marvel Rivals

A photograph of a cosplayer at LVL UP 2025
Photo: Mineralblu
5 / 20

Emma Frost, Psylocke, Magik, Invisible Woman, Marvel Rivals

Emma Frost, Psylocke, Magik, Invisible Woman, Marvel Rivals

A photograph of a cosplayer at LVL UP 2025
Photo: Mineralblu
6 / 20

Agrat, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance

Agrat, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance

A photograph of a cosplayer at LVL UP 2025
Photo: Mineralblu
7 / 20

Pyramid Heads, Silent Hill

Pyramid Heads, Silent Hill

A photograph of a cosplayer at LVL UP 2025
Photo: Mineralblu
8 / 20

Barrett Wallace, Final Fantasy VII

Barrett Wallace, Final Fantasy VII

A photograph of a cosplayer at LVL UP 2025
Photo: Mineralblu
9 / 20

Shadowheart, Baldur’s Gate 3

Shadowheart, Baldur’s Gate 3

A photograph of a cosplayer at LVL UP 2025
Photo: Mineralblu
10 / 20

Isaac Clarke, Dead Space

Isaac Clarke, Dead Space

A photograph of a cosplayer at LVL UP 2025
Photo: Mineralblu
11 / 20

Aira & Momo, Dandadan

Aira & Momo, Dandadan

A photograph of a cosplayer at LVL UP 2025
Photo: Mineralblu
12 / 20

Jane Doe, Zenless Zone Zero

Jane Doe, Zenless Zone Zero

A photograph of a cosplayer at LVL UP 2025
Photo: Mineralblu
13 / 20

Jinx & Ekko, Arcane

Jinx & Ekko, Arcane

A photograph of a cosplayer at LVL UP 2025
Photo: Mineralblu
14 / 20

Chicken Jockey, Minecraft

Chicken Jockey, Minecraft

A photograph of a cosplayer at LVL UP 2025
Photo: Mineralblu
15 / 20

Squirrel Girl, Marvel Rivals

Squirrel Girl, Marvel Rivals

A photograph of a cosplayer at LVL UP 2025
Photo: Mineralblu
16 / 20

Loona, Helluvaboss

Loona, Helluvaboss

A photograph of a cosplayer at LVL UP 2025
Photo: Mineralblu
17 / 20

Spirit Blossom Akali, League of Legends

Spirit Blossom Akali, League of Legends

A photograph of a cosplayer at LVL UP 2025
Photo: Mineralblu
18 / 20

Dark Magician Girl, Yu-Gi-Oh!

Dark Magician Girl, Yu-Gi-Oh!

A photograph of a cosplayer at LVL UP 2025
Photo: Mineralblu
19 / 20

Lucky Chloe, Tekken

Lucky Chloe, Tekken

A photograph of a cosplayer at LVL UP 2025
Photo: Mineralblu

