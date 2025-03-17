Here's The Very Best Cosplay From Katsucon 2025

With last month’s Katsucon in Washington D.C., the cosplay year is officially begun. As ever, Kotaku’s roving photographer Mineralblu was at the event to capture the most impressive fits, as well as make an always-entertaining video of the event.

The three-day convention celebrates all that’s wonderful about anime, and is a huge pull for cosplayers, keen to get the year rolling with their latest fantastic creations. As you’ll see from the gallery, no one disappoints. And while Elden Ring still has a heavy presence, we’re now starting to see outfits based on Marvel Rivals breaking through!