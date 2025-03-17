Here's The Very Best Cosplay From Katsucon 2025

The Week In Games: What’s Coming Out Beyond Alan Wake 2
Cosplay

The annual anime convention gets the cosplay balls rolling for the year

Elden Ring
By
John Walker
Three fantastic cosplayers at Katsucon 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu / Kotaku

With last month’s Katsucon in Washington D.C., the cosplay year is officially begun. As ever, Kotaku’s roving photographer Mineralblu was at the event to capture the most impressive fits, as well as make an always-entertaining video of the event.

The three-day convention celebrates all that’s wonderful about anime, and is a huge pull for cosplayers, keen to get the year rolling with their latest fantastic creations. As you’ll see from the gallery, no one disappoints. And while Elden Ring still has a heavy presence, we’re now starting to see outfits based on Marvel Rivals breaking through!

Sister of Battle, Warhammer 40K

A photograph of a cosplayer at Katsucon 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu
Arcane

A photograph of a cosplayer at Katsucon 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu
Natasha Romanoff, Black Widow

A photograph of a cosplayer at Katsucon 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu
Zelda, Breath of the Wild

A photograph of a cosplayer at Katsucon 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu
Blue Mage, Final Fantasy XIV

A photograph of a cosplayer at Katsucon 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu
Galacta, Marvel Rivals

A photograph of a cosplayer at Katsucon 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu
Ahri, League of Legends

A photograph of a cosplayer at Katsucon 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu
Ekko, Arcane

A photograph of a cosplayer at Katsucon 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu
Killjoy, Valorant

A photograph of a cosplayer at Katsucon 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu
Isha & Jinx, Arcane

A photograph of a cosplayer at Katsucon 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu
Princess Daisy & Princess Peach, Super Mario Bros.

A photograph of a cosplayer at Katsucon 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu
Malice, Marvel Rivals

A photograph of a cosplayer at Katsucon 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu
Statue of God, Solo Leveling

A photograph of a cosplayer at Katsucon 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu
Paya, Tears of the Kingdom

A photograph of a cosplayer at Katsucon 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu
Melina, Elden Ring

A photograph of a cosplayer at Katsucon 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu
Tree Crucible Knight, Elden Ring

A photograph of a cosplayer at Katsucon 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu
Heihachi, Tekken

A photograph of a cosplayer at Katsucon 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu
Edea, Final Fantasy VIII

A photograph of a cosplayer at Katsucon 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu

