C2E2's Cosplay Is Some Of The Most Original We've Seen

Cosplay

The Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo celebrates all things geek culture, including epic cosplay

By
Kotaku Bot
Three cosplayers from C2E2, from Baldur's Gate 3, Dead Space and Silent Hill 2
Image: Mineralblu / Kotaku

Chicago’s comic and entertainment show, C2E2, took place just over a month ago, celebrating all things pop culture. This year’s event saw high-profile guests appearing like Star Wars’ John Boyega, Katey Sagal, Peter Weller, The Last of Us’ Ashely Johnson, and all-time legend Judd Nelson. And alongside them were guests dressed in their cosplay best.

This latest gallery from the incredible team at Mineralblu is an especially fun one. Alongside the fantastic Arcane and Rivals fits you’d expect to see are some really left-field choices. There’s a pair of Glow wrestlers, an uncanny Chappell Roan, a trans-coded Pyramid Head, and...a washing machine.

It’s also worth noting that the exceptional portrayal of Baldur’s Gate 3's Halsin by Hench and Scrap deservedly won the event’s cosplay competition.

Don’t forget to also enjoy Mineralblu’s video of the event, and then click on for the gallery.

mineralblu
2 / 20

Prime Evil, Diablo 3

Prime Evil, Diablo 3

A photograph of a cosplayer at C2E2 2025
Photo: Mineralblu
3 / 20

Queen Amidala, Star Wars

Queen Amidala, Star Wars

A photograph of a cosplayer at C2E2 2025
Photo: Mineralblu
4 / 20

Sue Storm, Marvel Rivals

Sue Storm, Marvel Rivals

A photograph of a cosplayer at C2E2 2025
Photo: Mineralblu
5 / 20

Doom Slayer, Doom Eternal

Doom Slayer, Doom Eternal

A photograph of a cosplayer at C2E2 2025
Photo: Mineralblu
6 / 20

Isaac Clarke, Dead Space

Isaac Clarke, Dead Space

A photograph of a cosplayer at C2E2 2025
Photo: Mineralblu
7 / 20

Squirrel Girl, Marvel Rivals

Squirrel Girl, Marvel Rivals

A photograph of a cosplayer at C2E2 2025
Photo: Mineralblu
8 / 20

Halsin, Baldur’s Gate 3

Halsin, Baldur’s Gate 3

A photograph of a cosplayer at C2E2 2025
Photo: Mineralblu
9 / 20

Mel, Arcane

Mel, Arcane

A photograph of a cosplayer at C2E2 2025
Photo: Mineralblu
10 / 20

Zoya the Destroya & Liberty Belle, Glow

Zoya the Destroya & Liberty Belle, Glow

A photograph of a cosplayer at C2E2 2025
Photo: Mineralblu
11 / 20

Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan

A photograph of a cosplayer at C2E2 2025
Photo: Mineralblu
12 / 20

Jayce, Arcane

Jayce, Arcane

A photograph of a cosplayer at C2E2 2025
Photo: Mineralblu
13 / 20

Pyramid Head, Silent Hill

Pyramid Head, Silent Hill

A photograph of a cosplayer at C2E2 2025
Photo: Mineralblu
14 / 20

Niffty, Hazbin Hotel

Niffty, Hazbin Hotel

A photograph of a cosplayer at C2E2 2025
Photo: Mineralblu
15 / 20

White Diamond, Stephen Universe

White Diamond, Stephen Universe

A photograph of a cosplayer at C2E2 2025
Photo: Mineralblu
16 / 20

Laundry Hero: Wash, My Hero Academia

Laundry Hero: Wash, My Hero Academia

A photograph of a cosplayer at C2E2 2025
Photo: Mineralblu
17 / 20

Carnival Rogue, X-Men

Carnival Rogue, X-Men

A photograph of a cosplayer at C2E2 2025
Photo: Mineralblu
18 / 20

Sister of Battle, Warhammer 40K

Sister of Battle, Warhammer 40K

A photograph of a cosplayer at C2E2 2025
Photo: Mineralblu
19 / 20

Jin Sakai, Ghost of Tsushima

Jin Sakai, Ghost of Tsushima

A photograph of a cosplayer at C2E2 2025
Photo: Mineralblu

