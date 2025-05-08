C2E2's Cosplay Is Some Of The Most Original We've Seen

Chicago’s comic and entertainment show, C2E2, took place just over a month ago, celebrating all things pop culture. This year’s event saw high-profile guests appearing like Star Wars’ John Boyega, Katey Sagal, Peter Weller, The Last of Us’ Ashely Johnson, and all-time legend Judd Nelson. And alongside them were guests dressed in their cosplay best.

This latest gallery from the incredible team at Mineralblu is an especially fun one. Alongside the fantastic Arcane and Rivals fits you’d expect to see are some really left-field choices. There’s a pair of Glow wrestlers, an uncanny Chappell Roan, a trans-coded Pyramid Head, and...a washing machine.

It’s also worth noting that the exceptional portrayal of Baldur’s Gate 3's Halsin by Hench and Scrap deservedly won the event’s cosplay competition.

Don’t forget to also enjoy Mineralblu’s video of the event, and then click on for the gallery.