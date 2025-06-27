A Typical Day On Persona 3 Reload’s Tatsumi Port Island
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The Most Impressive Cosplay At Canada's Anime North 2025

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • theroot
© 2025 G/O Media
Cosplay

The Most Impressive Cosplay At Canada's Anime North 2025

The convention celebrating Japanese anime, music and gaming boasted some excellent outfits

By
Kotaku Bot
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Three cosplayers from Anime North 2025.
Image: Mineralblu / Kotaku

Anime North is an annual event in Toronto, Canada, that celebrates much of Japanese art, television, manga, music and games. This year, the intrepid team at Mineralblu were there to snap some of the best cosplay on display at the convention.

Advertisement

The photos in this gallery are a fantastic mix, and quite extraordinarily feature nothing from either Arcane or Elden Ring. Could the tides be turning? Who knows, but while those mainstays are absent here, it’s a treat to see outfits from Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and even The Witcher 4. Also, there’s a fantastic trio portraying Team Rocket.

Don’t forget to watch the video of the event below, and click on for the gallery.

Mineralblu
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 17

Mary, Identity V

Mary, Identity V

A cosplayer at Anime North 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 17

Robin, Honkai: Star Rail

Robin, Honkai: Star Rail

A cosplayer at Anime North 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 17

Wokong, Black Myth Wukong

Wokong, Black Myth Wukong

A cosplayer at Anime North 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 17

Remilia and Sakuya, Touhou Project

Remilia and Sakuya, Touhou Project

A cosplayer at Anime North 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 17

Alice, Alice: Madness Returns

Alice, Alice: Madness Returns

A cosplayer at Anime North 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 17

Nautilus, League of Legends

Nautilus, League of Legends

A cosplayer at Anime North 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 17

Garuda, Final Fantasy XVI

Garuda, Final Fantasy XVI

A cosplayer at Anime North 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 17

King K Rool, Donkey Kong

King K Rool, Donkey Kong

A cosplayer at Anime North 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 17

Team Rocket, Pokémon

Team Rocket, Pokémon

A cosplayer at Anime North 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 17

Ciri, The Witcher 4

Ciri, The Witcher 4

A cosplayer at Anime North 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 17

Blossom, Buttercup & Bubbles, Powerpuff Girls

Blossom, Buttercup & Bubbles, Powerpuff Girls

A cosplayer at Anime North 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 17

Totoro, My Neighbor Totoro

Totoro, My Neighbor Totoro

A cosplayer at Anime North 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 17

Gustave, Sciel & Lune, Expedition 33

Gustave, Sciel & Lune, Expedition 33

A cosplayer at Anime North 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 17


Princess Celestial, My Little Pony


Princess Celestial, My Little Pony

A cosplayer at Anime North 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 17

Penguins, Madagascar

Penguins, Madagascar

A cosplayer at Anime North 2025.
Photo: Mineralblu

.

Advertisement

17 / 17