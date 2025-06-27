The Most Impressive Cosplay At Canada's Anime North 2025

Anime North is an annual event in Toronto, Canada, that celebrates much of Japanese art, television, manga, music and games. This year, the intrepid team at Mineralblu were there to snap some of the best cosplay on display at the convention.

Advertisement

The photos in this gallery are a fantastic mix, and quite extraordinarily feature nothing from either Arcane or Elden Ring. Could the tides be turning? Who knows, but while those mainstays are absent here, it’s a treat to see outfits from Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and even The Witcher 4. Also, there’s a fantastic trio portraying Team Rocket.

Don’t forget to watch the video of the event below, and click on for the gallery.