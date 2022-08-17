This summer, it feels like everyone is hot for one thing and one thing only: the kitchen boyfriend. FX ’s cooking comedy-drama The Bear, which makes use of Chicago’s dining scene and Jeremy Allen White’s hands looking pretty good holding a quart container full of water, made sure of that. But you don’t really want the real restaurant experience. White’s commendable biceps may have convinced you that you do, but don’t worry—these totally unrealistic cooking video games, all of which are new and popular on Steam, will help curb your craving.

As the holder of my very own kitchen boyfriend, one who name-drops the places he staged and texts me furiously when he notices an acquaintance using iodized salt instead of unrefined, I know I must provide The Bear fans a thirst addendum. Cooking is certainly sexy, but the harsh restaurant world rarely is. These games are as engrossing and cutthroat as The Bear, but they’re also delightfully fantastical and strange. They’ll give you all the benefits of playing chef without the reality of someone instructing you to eat ten tomatoes a day because it’s peak-season. I would know.