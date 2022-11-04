By most definitions and easily made observations, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is not Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, a 2009 installment of the game with a very similar name but, as you can see, a 2 instead of a II. Their stories are different. Their mechanics are different. As we discussed, one has a 2 instead of a II. And, some purists would argue, the 2009 game is a consummate shooter while the 2022 would fit in better with a clogged garbage disposal, where the moldy strawberries and accidental spit-up goes.

Read More: Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II Is A Precision-Made Boredom Machine

To that end, I’ve been noticing a few Call of Duty fans making videos or grumbling compared aspects of the two games, despite them being separate. But, in the fans’ defense, all Call of Duty titles need guns, bombs, and geopolitical tension to be allowed under the umbrella, so their comparisons aren’t fully unwarranted, either (and people weigh differences between even less directly related FPS games, too).

To work out another type of tension—the one suspended between the old and the new—come and see what Modern Warfare II/2 disparities people have been pointing out. We can even wear our rose-colored tactical eyewear while we look.