Our Thoughts On Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, The Marathon Alpha, The Hundred Line, And More Of The Week's Top Takes

When Danganronpa creator Kazutaka Kodaka and Zero Escape director Kotaro Uchikoshi joined forces to found Too Kyo Games in 2017, I was curious to see just what the two legends of so-called “death games” would create together. But although the team has put out several games in just under a decade, none of them have quite felt like a collaborative effort bearing the distinct creative fingerprints of both creators, until now. The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy may not be a death game like the duo’s previous work, but the tactical RPG is still overflowing with both Kodaka and Uchikoshi’s signature twists, turns, over-the-top characters, and bold design elements that have made each of their works memorable. - Kenneth Shepard Read More