How To Choose Your Perfect Leader In Civilization 7

If you’re one for aesthetics, you might choose Charlemagne in Civilization VII, simply because he’s rather regal and powerful in appearance. He dons a cape, a crown, and a sword on his waist, making it clear he’s a ruler. But more sensibly, he’s one of the best military leaders in the 4X strategy game, thanks to his various bonuses:

+5 Combat Strength for Cavalry Units during Celebration

Additional Happiness from Military and Science buildings built beside Quarters

Pairs with Civilizations with Unique Cavalry Units (Normans)

The heavy focus on cavalry means that, especially in the early game, Charlemagne players can wipe the floor with low-level civilizations in the surrounding area. When you meet a city-state, for instance, send in the horses!