The 11 Biggest (But Not Always Best) Moments From 20 Years Of Call Of Duty

This year, the Call of Duty series turns 20. Few video game franchises are as popular or successful as Activision’s yearly war shooter series. Even if you don’t like the games or stopped playing them years ago, millions of people around the world continue to buy and play each new entry—and it’s not just because of its iconic multiplayer experiences. The games are so often good at creating memorable moments and pulling wild plot twists that stick with you long after you stop playing.

So to celebrate 20 years of Call of Duty—and as Modern Warfare III is dropping November 10 (see on Amazon) —let’s take a look back at some of the biggest (though not also best) moments from the franchise’s history.