Dominate the Battlefield With the Best Scorestreaks in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

The moment you find yourself on a kill streak in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, slaying opposing forces with reckless abandon, tallying up kills to unlock a streak reward, is one of the greatest feelings in the competitive first-person shooter. You’re helping your team, sure. But who cares about them?! You’re about to drop a Hellstorm missile on the enemy position!

Advertisement

Of course, you can only equip three of the best scorestreaks in Black Ops 6, and choosing which selection out of the game’s arsenal proves difficult at first glance. Do you go loud with a rainstorm of missiles? Do you call in air support to watch your six? It’s a gamble!

So, let’s go over Black Ops 6’s best streaks to help you choose the best ones.