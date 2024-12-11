This Modern Warfare 3 Gameplay Feature Spices Up A Weak Campaign
Dominate the Battlefield With the Best Scorestreaks in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

call of duty
By
Brandon Morgan
A featured image showcases two powerful scorestreaks in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.
Image: Microsoft / Kotaku

The moment you find yourself on a kill streak in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, slaying opposing forces with reckless abandon, tallying up kills to unlock a streak reward, is one of the greatest feelings in the competitive first-person shooter. You’re helping your team, sure. But who cares about them?! You’re about to drop a Hellstorm missile on the enemy position!

Of course, you can only equip three of the best scorestreaks in Black Ops 6, and choosing which selection out of the game’s arsenal proves difficult at first glance. Do you go loud with a rainstorm of missiles? Do you call in air support to watch your six? It’s a gamble!

So, let’s go over Black Ops 6’s best streaks to help you choose the best ones.

A.G.R. Mk1

A.G.R. Mk1

The A.G.R. Mk 1 scorestreak unlock screen in Black Ops 6.
Screenshot: Microsoft / Kotaku

If you thought calling in the Watchdog Helo in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 offered a challenge, wait until you unlock the A.G.R. Mk 1. It requires additional score points to call in mid-match and level 27 to unlock, but it’s a powerful little drone.

Like many of the game’s scorestreaks, you’ll be exposed while controlling the A.G.R. tank drone, armed with a heavy machine gun and grenade launcher. If you’re mindful of your surroundings, you can clear an objective or wipe out the enemy team with a single run.

Hellstorm

Hellstorm

The Hellstorm scorestreak unlock screen in Black Ops 6.
Screenshot: Microsoft / Kotaku

As one of the stock scorestreaks available from the get-go, the Hellstorm has its place amongst the best. It’s a powerful anti-infantry missile capable of breaking and boosting mid-air for greater control by the player on the ground. As with the A.G.R., you’re exposed and vulnerable while guiding the missile, so be wary of where you activate your scorestreak.

One of the Hellstorm’s best aspects is its ability to break apart into multiple secondary missiles, dealing explosive damage across a wide area.

Chopper Gunner

Chopper Gunner

The unlock screen for the Chopper Gunner scorestreak in Black Ops 6.
Screenshot: Microsoft / Kotaku

LBDR

LBDR

The LDBR unlock screen in Black Ops 6.
Screenshot: Microsoft / Kotaku

Do you remember watching fireworks as a kid? The awe you felt as you looked up into the night sky as explosions of color filled your gaze? The LDBR in Black Ops 6 is similar but also way more devastating. It’s a truck-mounted scatter missile bombardment that targets a specific area in the map, based on your callout, and then fires multiple long-range missiles to deal devastating area-of-effect damage. If you can call the strike on an objective, it’ll wipe the entire team!

Dreadnought

Dreadnought

The Dreadnought scorestreak unlock screen in Black Ops 6.
Screenshot: Microsoft / Kotaku

At level 54, you will unlock the game’s best scorestreak: Dreadnought. This AC130 gunship has multiple high-power cannons, rocket pods, and a single Daisy Cutter bomb designed to wipe clear any battlefield. Of course, it does require 1800 score to call in, making it as rare as a nuke in previous titles. But once that Dreadnought is overhead, it’s basically an instant win for your team.

Advertisement

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows.

Order Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6: Amazon | Best Buy 

