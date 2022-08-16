The console nerd’s almanac

The Game Console 2.0: A Photographic History from Atari to Xbox by Evan Amos is a chunky photo-forward archive of over 100 consoles sliced into shiny plastic layers. Amos began producing and publicly disseminating high-quality images of consoles in 2010 after being “annoyed by low-quality pictures on Wikipedia,” as he wrote in a 2013 blog.

The Game Console 2.0 is a sweet presentation of the fruits of his labor—consoles big and small burst into layers like bisected models of Earth. The illuminating context, and extreme care with which Amos presents his archive will entice anyone interested in looking at consoles from the inside out.