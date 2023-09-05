Five Riveting Gaming & Anime YouTubers You Should Check Out

Quinton Reviews / Nickelodeon

Quinton Reviews’ video essays, which explore the behind the scene production perspectives of formative Nickelodeon shows like iCarly, Victorious, and most recently Sam and Cat, are what I would describe as “grab a blanket and a snack”-type videos for their exceptionally long lengths. Quinton’s longest video, The End of Victorious, clocks in at eight hours and five minutes. TikTok attention span viewers need not click.



Although Quinton Reviews videos feature a bounty of exhaustive bits of trivia coupled with episodic reviews of the above series, what I find most unique about Quinton’s essays is that include designated intermissions. These allow him to take a step back from the hours of information he’s spoonfed me and metanarratively check in with viewers, albeit in a one-sided manner, about how he’s feeling at that juncture of the video.



It’s kind of hard to explain but his inclusion of intermissions feels almost conversational in a way, like an oasis to a thirsty traveler before trekking back into the landscape of his long AF essays. I find it an oddly pleasant and refreshing feeling.

