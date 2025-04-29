The Top 10 Most-Played Games On Steam Deck: July 2023 Edition
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Where Does Sinners Rank Among The Best Vampire Flicks Of All Time?

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • theroot
© 2025 G/O Media
Horror

Where Does Sinners Rank Among The Best Vampire Flicks Of All Time?

Dracula, Nosferatu, and Fright Night are only a few of the blood-sucking classics that Ryan Coogler's latest hit is in company with

By
Caroline Madden
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Michael B. Jordan in Ryan Coogler's Sinners and characters from other classic vampire movies

Originating from folklore and legends across different cultures and centuries, the supernatural creatures with a lust for blood and a fear of garlic and crucifixes have become some of the most iconic figures in horror and popular culture. And some of the most popular. The Twilight film series alone grossed over $3 billion worldwide, and likely produced a generation of adults yearning for Edward Cullen (Robert Pattison) and Bella Swan’s (Kristen Stewart) toxic, undying love.

Advertisement

There have been countless iterations of the vampire: monstrous devils who will stop at nothing to feed (Fright Night), tragic antiheroes cursed to watch the years pass by (Byzantium) and everyone they love die over and over again, brooding lovers with skin that sparkles (The Twilight Saga), or hilarious misfits struggling to adapt their night-dwelling ways to the modern world (What We Do in the Shadows).

Narrowing down the best vampire films isn’t easy, but we’ve put together a wickedly fun list of the 13 best vampire films that shows all the different ways the vampire mythology has been adapted on screen. No matter which version you choose to sink your teeth into, you’ll have a bloody good time.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 15

13. From Dusk Till Dawn (1996)

13. From Dusk Till Dawn (1996)

From Dusk Till Dawn Official Trailer #1 - (1996) HD

Quentin Tarantino’s punchy dialogue and Robert Rodriguez’s chaotic direction were the perfect match to inject fresh blood into the vampire mythos. The filmmakers throw the crime, vampire, and western genres into a blender and watch the bloody remnants splatter on screen, creating an unhinged movie about a pair of bank robbers (George Clooney and Quentin Tarantino) who kidnap a preacher and his family, only to end up in a Mexican topless bar with a horde of rabid vampires. Like most of Tarantino and Rodriguez’s films, it’s filled with carnage and tension you can cut with a knife.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 15

12. Byzantium (2013)

12. Byzantium (2013)

Byzantium International Trailer #1 (2013) - Gemma Arterton Movie HD

Byzantium is a different kind of vampire story. Centered on a mother and daughter vampire duo, Eleanor (Saoirse Ronan) and Clara Webb (Gemma Arterton), the Neil Jordan-directed flick is far more pensive, questioning the existential burden of immortality and how you can come of age if you’re stuck at the same age forever. Eleanor wants to step out of her mother’s shadow, feeling remorse for her bloodlust, while Clara uses her power to fight back against the men who oppressed her. This patriarchal struggle offers a fresh spin on the typical vampire figure, and Jordan’s gloomy, atmospheric direction gives vampirism a moving sadness seldom seen.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 15

11. A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night (2014)

11. A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night (2014)

A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night - Official Trailer

Ana Lily Amirpour’s A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night is a unique vampire movie because it blends the horror, western, and noir genres while giving the vampire figure a feminist and global twist. It tells the story of an Iranian, skateboarding vampire, played by Sheila Vand, who preys on the men who exploit women. The stark black-and-white cinematography is stunning, giving A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night an eerie and surreal quality. In a world that often tries to hide crimes against women, the sharp, exacting colors reflect the clear-cut nature of the revenge she doles out, leaving no room to question what the men have done or what they deserve.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 15

10. Fright Night (1985)

10. Fright Night (1985)

Fright Night (1985) Trailer #1

What’s cool about Fright Night is that the main character, teenage Charley Brewster (William Ragsdale), loves horror films and is completely obsessed with vampire mythology, which the movie both lovingly lampoons and infects with genuine frights. Charley is convinced his neighbor is a vampire and recruits an over-the-hill vampire killer to help defeat him. A highlight of the movie is the practical special effects, making the hellish creatures so well-made and finely detailed that they feel real. The movie cleverly interweaves monster movie tropes while riffing on neighborhood surveillance and suburban conformity, balancing just the right amount of camp and chills.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 15

9. What We Do in the Shadows (2014)

9. What We Do in the Shadows (2014)

What We Do in the Shadows - Official Trailer

What if you had to live with your friends for the rest of your life? Ok, what if you were immortal? This humorous concept is at the heart of Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi’s mockumentary, which follows a group of quirky, centuries-old vampires living together in modern-day New Zealand. We observe the vampire flatmates as they go about their rather mundane lives, despite being undead—arguing about household chores, adjusting to new technology, and finding their next feed. With countless pop culture vampires like Blade, Twilight, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, this film stands out as a clever and original satire of vampire tropes.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 15

8. Sinners (2025)

8. Sinners (2025)

Sinners | Official Trailer 2

Ryan Coogler completely reinvents the vampire genre as we know it, taking the bloodsucking monsters out of dour European castles and bringing them to the sweltering backwoods of 1930s Mississippi. His characters are magnetic and layered with the tense history of racial divisions in their small town. Michael B. Jordan exquisitely differentiates the twin characters he plays—Smoke and Stack—who are both hustling for a better life. They hope to rake in cash at the raucous party they’re throwing that night for the cotton-pickers, maids, and other hard-working members of the Black community.

Advertisement

With booze, blues, and sweaty bodies writhing together, it’s the kind of fun, freedom, and sin that vampire life is meant to unlock—but in Sinners, it’s something humans already have access to. Sinners has an entirely different kind of vampire villain. While threatened by familiar tropes like garlic, stakes to the heart, and burning in sunlight, the leader Remmick (Jack O’Connell) doesn’t hunt out of hunger; he wants to build a community of his own. Only Ryan Coogler could make a horde of vampires dancing to an Irish jig feel both haunting and hilarious.

Sinners shatters all expectations for a vampire film—beginning as a slow-burn historical drama before becoming a blood-soaked spectacle, with all sorts of wicked humor, pathos, sensuality, and thumping music in between.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 15

7. The Lost Boys (1987)

7. The Lost Boys (1987)

The Lost Boys | 4K UHD Trailer | Warner Bros. Entertainment

The Lost Boys seamlessly fits vampires into the sunny, fun-loving seaside town of Santa Carla, California. At night, the town comes alive with the roar of motorcycles and the bright, twinkling lights of carnival rides. Kiefer Sutherland leads a grungy gang of leather-wearing bloodsuckers, while Corey Haim and Corey Feldman deliver playful performances as the geeky, comic book-loving nerds who uncover the truth about the gang. The Lost Boys is a lot of fun, mixing humor and scares, while giving vampires a new, 1980s punk aesthetic that fits their rebellious, enigmatic cool perfectly.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 15

6. Thirst (2009)

6. Thirst (2009)

Thirst Official Trailer #1 (Red Band) - Eriq Ebouaney Movie (2009) HD

Park Chan-wook is often at his best when he tackles more fantastical stories, and Thirst is no exception. His frequent collaborator Song Kang-ho plays a priest who transforms into a vampire after sacrificing himself for a medical experiment to find a cure for a deadly disease. He becomes caught between his moral values and his killer instinct, especially after he falls for an unhappily married woman. The conflict between his saintly and devilish sides is thrilling to watch in scenes with dark comedic twists, erotic encounters, and blood-soaked violence.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 15

5. Dracula (1931)

5. Dracula (1931)

Dracula (1931) Official Trailer #1 - Bela Lugosi Movie

Universal Studios’ Dracula (1931), directed by Tod Browning, and featuring Bela Lugosi’s portrayal of Count Dracula, is the most well-known version of the blood-sucking legend in popular culture. Bela Lugosi’s Dracula has piercing eyes that can easily frighten his victims, but he’s also got that suave, seductive sophistication that makes him hard to resist. His heavy Hungarian accent and theatricality adds to the supernatural creature’s sense of mystery and debonair charm. The intricate designs of Dracula’s lavish castle, the melodramatic performances, and the gloomy atmosphere also give this version a lot of bite. This version of Dracula perfectly embodies the Gothic grandeur that immediately comes to mind when we think of the famous vampire.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 15

4. Interview with the Vampire (1994)

4. Interview with the Vampire (1994)

Interview With the Vampire (1994) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, and a young Kirsten Dunst star as a makeshift vampire family navigating eternal life together, beginning in early 20th century New Orleans. Based on Anne Rice’s novel, Interview with the Vampire has the brooding vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac recount the story of his long, undead life to a biographer. We learn how tortured they were watching life change across centuries while never changing themselves. While Interview with the Vampire tends to drag in some parts and could have made the queer elements more apparent, the flamboyant performances (especially from Tom Cruise as Lestat) and ghoulish violence really suck you into their macabre world.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 15

3. Shadow of the Vampire (2000)

3. Shadow of the Vampire (2000)

Shadow of The Vampire (2000) Official Trailer

Shadow of the Vampire creatively brings together horror and humor by imagining Max Schreck (a delightfully batty Willem Dafoe), who stars as Count Orlok in Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror, as an actual vampire. He insists that he can only be filmed at night, never breaks character, and eagerly drinks blood. The crew can’t tell if he’s deeply immersed in his role, or if there’s some truth to him being the undead. Director F.W. Murnau (played by a wild-eyed John Malkovich) gleefully embraces Schreck’s unsettling commitment to his role—even to the deaths of his colleagues. Shadow of the Vampire makes us question our obsession with creating art that feels real, even at the risk of something truly monstrous.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 15

2. Let the Right One In (2008)

2. Let the Right One In (2008)

Let the Right One In Official HD Trailer

Tomas Alfredson’s Let the Right One In offers a quieter take on vampire lore by telling a simple story about children. Frequently bullied by his peers, a lonely boy Oskar meets an elusive girl named Eli (Lina Leandersson) and learns that she is a vampire. The juxtaposition between childhood innocence and Eli’s thirst for violence is intense and fascinating, revealing itself in very swift and stark ways on screen. The themes of sadness, loneliness, and the struggle to fit in make vampirism feel perfectly suited to this coming-of-age story.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 15

1. Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror (1922)

1. Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror (1922)

Nosferatu (1922) - Trailer

While the image of Nosferatu standing wide-eyed in the middle of the hallway with his claws curled has become more of a joke thanks to his appearance on SpongeBob SquarePants, the 1922 silent film is truly frightening. There’s a sense of dread lurking around every corner in the deep shadows. As Count Orlok, Max Schreck’s wide-eyed, unblinking stare, his hunched, gaunt figure, and those long, sharp curved nails create a truly terrifying character design. The fact that this movie is 100 years old, and you can see that in the grainy film stock, only adds to the creepiness, as if we’ve unearthed something from ancient history that should not be seen.

Advertisement

15 / 15