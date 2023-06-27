10 Best Well-Written Queer Anime Characters

Watching an anime that doesn’t have queer characters often leaves viewers imagining what could have been. Sadly, it’s rare for anime to feature gay, lesbian, bisexual, trans, or queer characters without relying on harmful stereotypes that turn them into a joke instead of a character with authentic queer representation.
If this year’s Pride month has you longing for an anime to watch that does justice to its queer characters, here is a list of some anime with well-written queer characters you should check out.