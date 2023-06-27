10 Best Well-Written Queer Anime Characters

Madhouse / Mixed Videos

What’s it about: Hunter x Hunter follows a boy named Gon as he fights to become a skilled hunter just like his deadbeat dad who walked out on him when he was a child to become one of the world’s best hunters. Yeah, Gon’s dad sucks. But Gon’s estranged relationship with his father has nothing on the kinship his best friend’s little sister, Alluka Zoldyck has with her family.



Despite using female pronouns, the rest of the Zoldyck clan (save for her brother, Killua) routinely misgender her. Their passive act of cruelty is made worse when Allucka is kept in the basement of the family’s estate out of fear of the all-powerful dark spirit that resides inside of her. Instead of joining in on his family’s mistreatment of Allucka, Killua respects his sister’s pronouns and will risk life and limb to keep her happy even if that means fighting his family. Although this is the bare minimum anyone can do for someone, it speaks volumes that a protagonist in one of the most popular anime in the world says trans rights so fervently.

