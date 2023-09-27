7 Creepy Games To Ease You Into Spooky Season

We all feel it before we know it—orange leaves stumbling into our jackets, cold wind holding our hands down the sidewalk. These signs and more tell us that October is almost here. To commemorate the season and all it offers, I decided to put together a list of (mostly) spooky game recommendations, each one redolent with some facet of autumn.



Advertisement

It’s hard to let things, even returning seasons, go, I know. The sun is setting sooner, and you’re probably dreading dark winter, or missing summer sand. But think of everything waiting for you in October: blanket layers, late-night horror movies, and expensive lattes made with shitty coffee. Pretty cool!



OK, maybe you’re still not ready. That’s all right—my game recommendations should help you with the transition, no matter which part of jam-packed October you’re most looking forward to.



Read More: There Are Officially Too Many Video Games Launching In October 2023