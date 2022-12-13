Video game box art is like a visual handshake between the game and the player. If the art is tantamount to a limp handshake, gamers will forget about it and move on to a video game that seizes their attention with a firm grasp. While many have an uninspired Marvel Cinematic Universe-esque composite shot of its titular characters, other game covers deserve to be hung up in the Louvre, or in a frame in your bedroom.

In that spirit, let’s take a look back at some of the most visually pleasing video game box art that’s graced our eyes this year. For full immersion, be sure to play some classical music in the background as you peruse this slideshow. Might I recommend some Claude Debussy by virtue of his last name making me snicker like a middle schooler? Excellent choice. Let’s begin.