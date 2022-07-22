Warframe

Got 80 hours free? You just might be able to make it to the start of Warframe’s story! The sci-fi parkour action game from Digital Extremes has evolved dramatically since its release nearly a decade ago. Over the years, it’s added pets, planets to explore, aerial combat (with portals), and more. That’s to say nothing of the already killer core hack-and-slash mechanics, which are as blisteringly fast-paced as they are butter-smooth. But yes, beware the time sink: The plot doesn’t really get started until that 80-hour mark. Good thing the game’s compelling enough to hold your attention ‘til then.



