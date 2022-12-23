For some of us, games have always been a source of comfort in challenging times, offering a respite from harsh realities in our own lives that we couldn’t escape, or providing a place where we can focus on manageable challenges while the real world feels unmanageable. But in recent years, more and more people have been flocking to games to immerse themselves in coziness and comfort, tending to virtual gardens or hanging out with adorable friends.
Some may sneer at the idea of cozy games and think that they’re all mind-numbingly simple and shallow, but the reality is that they can coexist just fine alongside experiences like Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarök, broadening the canvas of what games can do and the kinds of worthwhile, meaningful experiences they can offer.
This list, which we first ran last year, has now been updated with some of the best cozy games that got us through 2022. So get your blanket, brew a nice hot cup of tea, and get cozy with some of these games this snowy season.