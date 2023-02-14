The Best Games To Play With A Partner To Save And End Relationships

For many, a date night with your partner might mean dinner, a movie, or watching the sunset. Something out of a romantic comedy from 2005. Here at Kotaku, it means gaming on the couch together (and sometimes those other things, but mostly gaming on the couch).
The only question is what to play. So we’ve rounded up some of the best games to play with your partner, from the infuriating to the only-got-into-a-screaming-match-once. These are the best games from your couch co-op bliss (or online if long distance is your thing).