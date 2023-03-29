11 Battle Royale Players You'll Always Match With (Or Die To)

Battle royales and the culture that surround them have collected a litany of archetypes, creating a sort of BR zodiac that can help you understand the machinations of the people you encounter in Warzone, Fortnite, Apex Legends, or PUBG. Maybe you feel like one or more of these stereotypes sorta kinda speak to you, whether it’s the greedy little Loot Goblin or the incessant Spammer, or maybe you’re surprised to find one that fits you perfectly, like a video game version of the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. Or maybe you feel like none of these fit you, but definitely describe the guy you played a few rounds with last night, or the friend you had to stop teaming up with because they were getting just a wee bit too toxic.
Whatever the case, you’ll want to check out our collection of battle royale archetypes. Peruse our pages and see if you can find echoes of your personality, or your best friend’s, perhaps even your partner’s. If you feel like something’s missing, tell us, we’d love to know.