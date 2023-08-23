14 Baldur’s Gate 3 Mods To Help You On Your Quest

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a body diversity problem. In the character creator, you get the choice of four body types, all of which are absolutely shredded, regardless of what your character’s background or class is. For strength-oriented characters, it makes sense that they’d be built like a truck and hit just as hard, but for magic users or rogues like Gale and Astarion, it seems a little out of character for them to be sporting washboard abs. Now, thanks to this mod by slimesona, you can make Gale and Astarion’s builds a bit more in line with their class. But that’s only half the battle. If you’re looking for more body diversity, there’s also the next mod we’ve got.

