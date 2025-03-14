How To Level Up Super-Fast In Avowed

You know, I’m something of an adventurer myself—that is, until the way-too-large spiders rear their ugly eyes in my direction. (Can you rear your eyes? -Pedantic Ed) To ensure fights like the one down in the Seaside Cavern in the early-game zone of the Overgrown Frontier end smoothly and without me crying, it’s best to level up fast in Avowed. You’ll become more powerful, with more potent spells to summon and more oversized swords to wield, and no enemy shall stand in your path forevermore!
Leveling up quickly in Avowed
While exploring Avowed’s mystical lands, you’ll encounter bears, so very many bears, along with a handful of other critters and brawlers who have it out for you. Sure, you could run in, sword-swinging and spell-slinging, but such an approach often culminates in an untimely demise. If you spend time leveling, then you’ll have far fewer ‘game over’ screens to contend with.
Side Quests
Yep, this is your standard RPG fare to some extent. You’ll tackle fetch quests and clear out abandoned houses and ruins of various enemies, collecting loot and leveling up along the way. But the little stories hidden within each side quest, like the Xaurip who feels connected to the young woman, Dehengen, in Claviger’s Landing, make for compelling side content.
Bounties
If you prefer the combat to the story, bounties offer straightforward side activities designed to thrust you into close-quarters fights with monsters and men alike. These bounties task you with hunting down dangerous enemies, and most drop high-end loot. Sometimes, you can even find a shiny treasure chest!
Exploration
As you traverse the game world, you could stumble upon various points of interest if you step off the beaten path and ignore your quest marker. Every time you find somewhere new, you get a nice bump of XP. In the early game zone, the Xaurip Camp and Seaside Cavern, to the west, both offer countless enemies and some adequate loot to keep you in the green. Be wary, however. Seaside Cavern is bogged down by spiders, and an ambush at the end of the cave proves rather ick.
What is the max level in Avowed?
If your goal is reaching the maximum level in Avowed, good luck! The max level is currently 30, requiring a staggering 449,500 XP. We suspect the max level will increase should Obsidian opt to push out additional content, like an expansion.
Of course, you can finish the entire story without hitting the top level. Most will complete the game somewhere in the early-to-mid 20s, give or take. If you stray off the beaten path, wiping enemy encampments and exploring every zone, completing all of the game’s side quests, bounties, and additional content, along with the campaign, you can hit max level before the end of your playthrough.
As you level up in Avowed, you’ll unlock various weapon types and magic spells that you can combine to defeat any foe. But sometimes, the best weapon combos in Avowed are those that don’t immediately come to mind!
