Dominate The Battlefield As Yasuke With These Early Game Skills In Assassin’s Creed Shadows

The prologue offers a glimpse of what it’s like to play the powerhouse that is Yasuke, and then the early game revolves around Naoe. It’s a taste, a teaser of what’s to come, what with his ability to smash through doors and gates, lift enemies off the ground, and slam opponents like paper dolls. But once you unlock more of Yasuke’s best early game skills in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, you’ll find you don’t want to return to Naoe. It’s too much fun playing the giant yokai of a man!

As his build may suggest, Yasuke is the complete opposite of Naoe. Where she’s nimble and stealthy, the brazen samurai relies on brute force and violence to accomplish his goals. You’ll become an unstoppable charging bull in a China shop with the right abilities.