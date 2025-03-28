Master Naoe’s Stealthy Subterfuge With These Early Game Skills In Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Sure, you could hack-and-slash your way through every enemy encounter in the game, but where’s the fun or style in rapidly tapping light attack and heavy attack hundreds of times? You can mix up the combat in Assassin’s Creed Shadows by implementing powerful skills, many of which you’ll unlock early, upon leveling up.

As the stealthy Naoe, most of your skills—early game through to the conclusion—revolve around stealth kills, debuffs, and striking fast and hard from the shadows before disappearing. The goal, as Naoe, is to end fights quickly, not draw them out into stylish masterpieces like Yasuke.