Anime NYC, held last month, is one of the few major events taking place this year that we haven’t had to welcome back, since it went ahead in 2021 and over 50,000 attendees went through the turnstiles. Of course it was also one of the earliest recorded cases of the spread of the Omicron Covid variant in the United States, so maybe going ahead in 2021 wasn’t the greatest idea.



This year, however, things seemed to go down just fine, as you’ll see in this video and gallery of images, both brought to you by Mineralblu. Attendance was slightly up—55,000 over last year’s 53,000—and people really seem to like that new Cyberpunk 2077 anime.

In the slideshow to follow you’ll find each cosplayer’s social media information, and details of who/what they’re cosplaying as, watermarked on each image.