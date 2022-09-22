Congratulations, weebs. You’ve made it to the fall anime season. Your reward? More anime. But not just any kind of anime. You’ve got the return of Bleach (the sword-swinging member of the “Big Three Anime”) as well as the final season of Mob Psycho 100, the glorious debut of Chainsaw Man, and so, so much more. Yeah, you’re eating good this season.

You already know the dealio here so let’s get crackin’ with the nacking. Here are all of the new and returning anime shows hitting your streaming services this fall. As always, let us know which shows you plan on watching in the comment section below. Aht aht aht, extra credit will only be given to folks whose answers aren’t the three shows above.

