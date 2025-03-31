We Ranked Every Adam Sandler Movie To Remind You He Rules

The man, the myth, the Sandman. Adam Sandler is easily one of the biggest comedy stars ever in Hollywood. Though he’s run afoul of critics for years, Sandler has enjoyed a loyal following due to his everyman persona that thumbs the nose of well-dressed muckity mucks. His recent cameo at the 2025 Oscars says it all: He’s a superstar who revels in the comfort of zip-up hoodies and basketball shorts over designer tuxes. And we wouldn’t have him any other way.

Advertisement

This July, the unexpected sequel Happy Gilmore 2 will hit the links on Netflix, where Sandler has called home for the better part of the last decade. In commemoration of Sandler’s return to the world that boosted him to the upper echelons of movie stardom, we’ll be running down through all of Adam Sandler’s major movies to rank the worst to best. Get your Scuba Steve goggles on and dive in.