Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Total Recall

26 Years Later, Footage Surfaces Of Sonic The Hedgehog's Infamous Macy's Parade Disaster

Luke Plunkett
Filed to:sonic the hedgehog
3.6K
1
Save
Total RecallTotal RecallTotal Recall is a look back at the history of video games through their characters, franchises, developers and trends.
PrevNextView All

Anyone who’s a serious fan of Sonic, or of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, is probably aware of the 1993 event, in which a Sonic the Hedgehog float became caught in high winds, struck a lamppost and injured two people. The thing is, despite knowing this happened, we didn’t have any surviving video of the incident.

Advertisement

For over two decades, any report of the crash would show either photographs of the deflated Sonic float lying on the ground, or file footage of it during testing. If you actually wanted to see Sonic hit a snag and come down, the footage was mysteriously missing from the internet.

No longer! Earlier this week, ABC7NY shared some archive footage of the 1997 Macy’s Parade, in which a Cat in the Hat float injured four onlookers. And as part of that segment (spotted by @RenandStimpySon), there was file footage of the 1993 parade, clearly showing Sonic hitting a lamppost, splitting his face open then coming down on top of the crowd.

(If it doesn’t autoplay correctly, skip to 1:38)

While nobody was seriously hurt, both a child and an off-duty police officer were “slightly injured”. Sonic, meanwhile, was patched up and returned in 1994 to be the lead float.

Share This Story

More in Total Recall:

There Was An F-Zero Novel, And Its Art Sure Was Something

Unreleased Version Of Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Found After Surviving Development Hell

15 Years Later, November 2004 Might Still Be One Of The Best Months In Video Game History

Why It Matters That Star Wars Jedi Knight Is Coming To Switch

A Single Image That Helped Lead To Grand Theft Auto

Incredibly Rare 1980s Konami Game Found, Uploaded

Sega's Logo Is A Different Color In Japan

That Time Nintendo Took the Game Boy (and Pokémon) Online

It's Time To Bring Back Suikoden

About the author

Luke Plunkett
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

EmailTwitterPosts