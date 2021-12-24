Despite my annual letter writing campaign, the schools still close during the Christmas period. As such, your home might become far more plagued by small children, whether they’re your own or those of family or friendly invaders. How can you occupy them, once they’ve tired of shivering on the trampoline, and all the Nerf pellets are lost? How about...video games?! Here are some of the best games to play with kids this holiday season.



We’ve created this list with the help of the Family Video Game Database, a neat web tool that lets you curate bespoke lists of suggestions to play with your particular flavor of child. With a heavy focus on accessibility (you can select for reading levels which is a godsend), the site lets you ascribe the peculiarities of your kids, and then generates games you might want to play. This is not a commercial, by the way! We just learned about it recently, the project of games journalist Andy Robertson, and figured you might find it incredibly useful. They helped us out in picking Kotaku’s suggestions here. Seriously, it’s very good.

So fire up your adblocker and click on through the slideshow for excellent tips for this holiday’s time-fillers, hopefully featuring some games you might not have thought of before.