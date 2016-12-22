It Looks Like Caroline Kennedy Cosplayed As An Anime CharacterBrian AshcraftThursday 7:41amFiled to: animejapancosplaykotakueast7427EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink [Image: Doc Popcorn Japan] But does she know? Dunno! But goodness, I hope she does. Advertisement Kennedy is the U.S. Ambassador to Japan and, as pointed out on 2ch, earlier this summer at a diplomatic event in Tokyo for American Independence Day, she wore this (photo via akasaka-teran): [Image: akasaka-teran] Just seems like some Uncle Sam type costume, right? Well, let this clue you in: [Image: Hayato | Uta no Prince-sama Wikia] It looks like an outfit worn by Hayato from beautiful dude series Uta no Prince-sama, a franchise that encompasses both anime and games. [Image: Doc Popcorn Japan | aminoapps] Uta no Prince-sama has a following of diehard female fans in Japan. [Image: Persian Palace | Yahoo! Auctions] Spot the cosplayer! (Hint: Not the dude in the double-breasted suit.) Advertisement Advertisement The jacket with stars outfit appeared in Uta no Prince-sama five years or so back. Make no mistake, Hayato wore it first, because Kennedy didn’t don the duds until this summer. Even though Ambassador Kennedy might not know what Uta no Prince-sama is (though, damn, I hope she does!) or that she was dressed as Hayato, the person who put together that outfit must have. Or maybe the Ambassador knows exactly what she’s doing. Kotaku East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.Brian Ashcraftbashcraft@kotaku.com@Brian_AshcraftOriginally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored four books, including most recently, Japanese Tattoos: History * Culture * Design.Reply74 repliesLeave a reply