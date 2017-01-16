There’s an old abandoned theme park a few hours north of Tokyo. And it’s creepy as hell.

Photographer Lee Chapman from the Tokyo Times visited the site, snapping several terrific haikyo (廃虚 or “ruins”) photos.

The park opened in the 1970s under the name Kinugawa Family Ranch and expanded over time, rebranding itself as “Western Village.” But by 2006, it was forced to close down.

Today, the park looks like a post-apocalyptic Westworld.

Have a look at some of the photos Chapman took.

You can see more of Chapman's wonderful photos in his portfolio or on his website Tokyo Times.

