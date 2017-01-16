It's Like Westworld, But For RealBrian AshcraftToday 5:30amFiled to: japankotakueast6413EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink [Image: Lee Chapman | Tokyo Times] There’s an old abandoned theme park a few hours north of Tokyo. And it’s creepy as hell. Advertisement Photographer Lee Chapman from the Tokyo Times visited the site, snapping several terrific haikyo (廃虚 or “ruins”) photos. The park opened in the 1970s under the name Kinugawa Family Ranch and expanded over time, rebranding itself as “Western Village.” But by 2006, it was forced to close down. Advertisement Today, the park looks like a post-apocalyptic Westworld.Have a look at some of the photos Chapman took. [Image: Lee Chapman | Tokyo Times] [Image: Lee Chapman | Tokyo Times] [Image: Lee Chapman | Tokyo Times] [Image: Lee Chapman | Tokyo Times] [Image: Lee Chapman | Tokyo Times] [Image: Lee Chapman | Tokyo Times] [Image: Lee Chapman | Tokyo Times] You can see more of Chapman’s wonderful photos in his portfolio or on his website Tokyo Times. Friend him on Facebook or follow him on Instagram and Twitter if you are into that kind of thing. Sponsored Kotaku East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.Brian Ashcraftbashcraft@kotaku.com@Brian_AshcraftOriginally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored four books, including most recently, Japanese Tattoos: History * Culture * Design.Reply64 repliesLeave a reply