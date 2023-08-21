Microsoft’s New Xbox Skins Look Pretty Nice, Actually

If your Xbox Series X’s black plastic facade has begun to bore you, good news: There’s now a new way to stylize your Xbox—and it doesn’t involve sticky vinyl paper. Today, Microsoft unveiled console official wraps for its Xbox Series X, starting with a Starfield-themed white wrap that’ll launch ahead of different designs on October 18. The other wraps launch on November 10.

Microsoft’s new wraps will include three designs: camo in a blueish “Mineral” style, a snowy white “Arctic” visual flavor, and the aforementioned Starfield-themed wrap that actually labels parts of the console and lists out some of its specs. Microsoft points out that some of the official Xbox Wireless Controller colorways will match (or nicely contrast) with the new console skins.

These wraps feature “solid core panels that are layered with high-tech fabric finishes.” The inside features a silicone surface that should prevent them from simply sliding off. stay put with a Velcro-like enclosure, meaning you won’t be messing with adhesives. Traditional vinyl wraps like those made from 3M materials aren’t very forgiving if an initial application isn’t totally lined up, and they’re pretty much a one-time use item, so if you want to change up your styles, you’ll basically be throwing the older vinyl wraps out.

The wraps are listed on Microsoft’s site for $44.99 for the blue and white variants, and $49.99 for the Starfield version. While that might sound a little steep, it is comparable to dbrand’s vinyl offerings, though the new Microsoft wraps aren’t available in nearly the same amount of color and pattern choices.

It’s been a little while since you were able to customize the visual appearance of an Xbox, at least officially. The Xbox 360 originally featured removable faceplates that, much like the upcoming Starfield Xbox Series X wrap, were often themed on various games like Halo, Gears of War, and many others.