Turok 3 and Star Wars: Dark Forces Are Getting Remastered

If you’re a fan of retro shooters, today is a good day. Nightdive Studios has released two trailers for remasters of 2000’s N64 shooter Turok 3 Shadow of Oblivion and the classic 1995 computer FPS, Star Wars: Dark Forces.

Digital archaeologists and preservationists of older video game treasures, Nightdive Studios has made a name for themselves as the go-to source for keeping the past alive. Having revived classics like Doom 64 and PowerSlave, the studio has also shown off its remake chops with an impressive recreation of 1994’s System Shock, and has helped make legendary shooters not only replayable, but with an improved level of visual fidelity and greater access on modern platforms. Today that trend looks set to continue with the announcement of a remaster for the final installment of the original Turok trilogy, and a cult-hit Star Wars shooter. Let’s start with the dinosaurs, shall we?

Nightdive Studios originally kicked off its Turok remaster project back in 2015 with a remaster of 1997’s Turok: Dinosaur Hunter for PC, and eventually Nintendo Switch and Xbox.Turok 2: Seeds of Evil got a facelift and re-release in 2017. And now, with Turok 3 set for release at a later date, featuring 4K resolution and up to 120 frames-per-second, upgraded textures and re-tuned gameplay, the trilogy is complete.

But that, of course, wasn’t all Nightdive had to show off during its August 23 announcement. Star Wars: Dark Forces will also get the studio’s treatment with releases expected to hit PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and Windows via Steam.

Like Turok 3, Dark Forces will be playable in 4K at 120FPS, with completely overhauled rendering (as seen in the trailer, the cutscenes in particular look excellent) and even modern gamepad support. Compared to classic Doom at the time of its release, Dark Forces managed to hit a PC FPS sweet spot for gamers in addition to being set in a well-loved sci-fi universe. It helped set the stage for future Star Wars video games of the ‘90s and received a well-received sequel in ‘’97.

Unlike Turok 3, the Dark Forces remaster doesn’t yet have a Steam page. You can wishlist Turok 3 here.