September Is A Stellar Month For Some Video Gaming

Fall days are nearly upon us, and with that a whole calendar month of new game releases to check out. Yes, there’s one particularly large big spacey game that’s likely to be sopping up yours and everyone else’s time, but this month is about so much more than just shooting off to the stars.

WIth the release of Baldur’s Gate 3 on PS5, the highly anticipated launch of Cyberpunk 2077’s first and only DLC, and yet another way to play Final Fantasy VII, there’s something for just about everyone coming out in September.

Advertisement

Chants of Sennaar - September 5

Rundisc / PlayStation



Play it on: PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, Windows

With an atmosphere that feels very reminiscent of 2012’s Journey, Chants of Sennaar packs striking visuals into a puzzle adventure with a heavy emphasis on language, as it takes inspiration from the biblical myth of Babel.

Advertisement Advertisement

Rune Factory 3 Special - September 5

Neverland / GameTrailers



Play it on: Switch, Windows

Rune Factory 3 is a return to the 2009 Nintendo DS RPG. Complete with overhauled visuals, including 3D character models, the remake also includes a new “Hell” difficulty mode.

Advertisement

Starfield - September 6

Bethesda

Play it on: Xbox Series X/S, Windows

Here it is. Bethesda’s next big adventure heads to the cosmos for the studio’s first new IP since The Elder Scrolls arrived in the ‘90s. Featuring a mind-boggling size, experiencing everything Starfield has to offer is sure to take up a good chunk of your time, if you can ever even finish it all.

Advertisement

Baldur’s Gate 3 (PS5 release) - September 6

Larian Studios / PlayStation



Play it on: PS5, Windows

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been a smash-hit success on PC, and now it arrives on PS5 this September. Featuring a digitized form of the Dungeon & Dragons fifth edition rules, the game offers numerous branching and interconnected narrative situations that demand replayability and almost always defy expectations.

Advertisement

Read More: Baldur’s Gate 3: The Kotaku Review

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis - September 7

Square Enix



Play it on: Android, iOS

Unlike a certain someone, Final Fantasy VII will never die. Ever Crisis is the latest installment in the ongoing series spawned from the hit 1997 PSX JRPG. Exclusive to Android and iOS, Ever Crisis retells the story of both the original Final Fantasy VII and additional entries like Crisis Core with a return to chibi-style characters and episodic scenarios.

Advertisement

Fae Farm - September 8

Phoenix Labs / Nintendo



Play it on: Switch, Windows

A cooperative farm sim, Fae Farm lets you join three other friends to farm and delve dungeons in a magical realm.

Advertisement

NBA 2K24 - September 8

EA

Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, Windows

The latest NBA title from EA, 2K24 sees the return of the MyCareer mode, letting you create your own player to hit the court against AI or human players online.

Advertisement

Eternights - September 12

Studio Sai / PlayStation



Play it on: PS5, PS4, Windows

One part action-adventure, one part dating sim, Eternights asks you to “save the world, and find love along the way.” As you know, dangerous situations and acts of desperation always result in lasting relationships.

Advertisement

Mythforce - September 12

Beamdog / Nintendo



Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, Windows

Taking inspiration from Saturday morning cartoons, MythForce is a first-person roguelike set in a high-fantasy universe.

Advertisement

Super Bomberman R 2 - September 12

Konami / Nintendo



Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, Windows

Bad news: There are more bombs. Good news: Bomberman is here. Out on September 12, Super Bomberman R 2 features a story mode and competitive multiplayer with up to 64 players. That’s a lotta bombs.

Advertisement

Baten Kaitos I & II Remaster - September 14

Bandai Namco / Nintendo



Play it on: Switch

Two classic JRPGs, Baten Kaitos I and II, are returning to the Nintendo Switch by way of an HD remaster that lowers the bar of entry with options to skip encounters and an auto-save.

Advertisement

The Crew Motorfest - September 14

Ubisoft

Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows

The Crew Motorfest is all about fast cars and Hawaiin vistas, with both street races and off-road challenges.The game boasts a wild collection of more than 600 cars to choose from.

Advertisement

Gloomhaven - September 18

Flaming Fowl Studios / Nintendo



Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, Windows

Gloomhaven tasks you and your band of bloodthirsty mercenaries with exploring dungeons, forests, caves, and other fantasy trappings with turn-based combat and cooperative multiplayer. Having already enjoyed some time out in the wild on PC, Gloomhaven hits consoles on September 18.

Advertisement

Lies of P - September 19

Neowiz / PlayStation



Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows

What if Pinocchio, but also Bloodborne? That’s the basic premise for Lies of P, a soulslike hitting PC and consoles on September 19. There’s sure to be a lot of death, which is every puppet’s dream. If you’re skeptical, you can now check out a free demo on your platform of choice.

Advertisement

Mortal Kombat 1 - September 19

NetherRealm Studios



Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Windows

Mortal Kombat returns with a reboot, setting familiar faces against one another in a whole new and unexpected narrative journey. And yes, the game appears to be packed with blood-dripping, bone-crunching fatalities.

Advertisement

Party Animals - September 20

Recreate Games / Xbox



Play it on: Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows

Party Animals looks like a proper riot. A party game in which you and a group of friends take on the roles of very floppy and cute critters, you can either work together, or mosh around in adorably hilarious ways.

Advertisement

Warhaven - September 20

Nexon / thegameawards

Play it on: Windows

This free-to-play medieval combat sim launches on PC on September 20, promising “dynamic melee combat” and squad battles aplenty.

Advertisement

Witchfire - September 20

The Astronauts / IGN



Play it on: Windows (Early Access)

Hitting Early Access on the Epic Games Store on September 20, Witchfire is a gory first-person shooter set in a dark-fantasy realm that mixes up medieval and western stylings, magic, guns, and a snappy dodge move to get-out-of-the-way™.

Advertisement

Payday 3 - September 21

Starbreeze Studios



Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows

The next installment in the long-running co-op shooter crime sim, Payday 3 sets you off to shoot up some banks, grab the money, and then plan your next heist.

Advertisement

EA Sports FC 24 - September 22

EA

Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows

EA Sports FC 24 aspires to bring to gaming one of the most wildly detailed and realistic soccer experiences out there. Featuring over 19,000 licensed players across mens’ and womens’ soccer, the game launches on September 22.

Advertisement

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty - September 26

CD Projekt Red



Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows

Following a long road to recovery from its shaky 2020 launch, Cyberpunk 2077 will see its one-and-done narrative expansion with Phantom Liberty. Starring Keanu Reeves alongside Cyberpunk newcomer Idris Elba, Phantom Liberty doesn’t just send players on a new sci-fi narrative quest, it also features comprehensive retoolings of both the game’s engine and the RPG mechanics you’ll deploy to defy physics, hack your opponents, and slice ‘em up with katanas and forearm-mounted blades.

Advertisement

Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos - September 26

Natsume Inc. / PlayStation



Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, Windows

Celebrating 25 years of Harvest Moon, the latest entry in the cozy franchise sets you off farming all kinds of locales, from mountains to shorelines.

Advertisement

Mineko’s Night Market - September 26

Mewoza Games / Nintendo



Play it on: Switch, Windows

Mineko’s Night Market follows the story of Mineko, a young girl who arrives at Mount Fugu and realizes things aren’t what she thought. Featuring a narrative that follows supernatural shenanigans inspired by Japanese folklore, this adventure game hits Nintendo Switch and PC on September 26.

Advertisement

Paleo Pines - September 26

Italic Pig / GameTrailers



Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, Windows

Have you ever played a farming sim and thought, “where the hell are all the dinosaurs?” Chaos be damned, Paleo Pines features friendly dinos alongside farming tasks. You can even get to work as a dino rancher. Paleo Pines hits consoles and PC on September 26.

Advertisement

Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure Of Dai - September 28

Game Studio Inc. / PlayStation



Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, Windows

The Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai anime transforms into video game form with Infinity Strash, an action-RPG that tells the tale of an epic struggle between good and evil.

Advertisement

Cocoon - September 29

Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive



Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows

Cocoon comes from Jeppe Carleson, designer of Limbo and Inside. A puzzler that tasks you with traversing different worlds to solve its puzzles and unravel its narrative, the game looks as cryptic as it is beautiful.

Advertisement

Fate/Samurai Remnant - September 29

Koei Tecmo



Play it on: PS5, PS4, Switch, Windows

With a cast of characters you can switch between during combat, Fate/Samurai Remnant is the newest addition to the Fate series. Launching on September 29 on PlayStation, Switch, and PC, this action-RPG focuses on samurai styles and pretty, colorful magic.

Advertisement

And that’s it for games to keep an eye out for September 2023. Which ones, besides Starfield, are you likely to check out?