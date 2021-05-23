Paradox's Next Big Strategy Game Is Victoria 3

Image : Victoria 3

Paradox, a company that has hit the big time in recent years with series like Crusader Kings, is going back into the vaults and will for its next major release be revisiting the Victoria series, which hasn’t seen a new game in over a decade.



The Victoria series occupies a space in the Paradox timeline between Europa Universalis IV (where games end as late as the 1820s) and Hearts of Iron IV (which begins in 1936), allowing players to take control of a nation and lead them through the, well, Victorian era, with a few decades thrown in at the end there just for good measure.

The thing with Paradox series is that while they all look the same, each actually takes a slightly different approach to things. So while Crusader Kings is all about people, and Hearts of Iron about logistics , governing in Victoria has a particular focus on politics, and the groups of people that form around those ideas (fitting, given the period covers the rise of communism, fascism and loads of other movements in between).

The game is a while off, and while the debut trailer below doesn’t show any gameplay, it’s a Paradox game, meaning you can conjure a variation on the studio’s new engine and loads of buttons in your mind pretty easily, only replace Crusader Kings III’s medieval tyrants with loads of men with large moustaches.

(Or you can look at a few screenshots here).

