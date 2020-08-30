How's It Going?: Superheroes Edition

Screenshot : Marvel / Disney

2020 sucks. But at least you can come chat about how much it sucks with everyone else in today’s daily open thread.

I was going to the bathroom yesterday when my girlfriend knocked on the door and told me that Chadwick Boseman had died. I didn’t believe it. I figured she had got it wrong or maybe someone had shared a fake story that went viral. He’s The Black Panther. He’s young. He’s amazing and has such a huge future ahead of him. I got out of the restroom, grabbed my phone (which was charging in my office), and checked Twitter. Within seconds the truth hit me like a thousand fists from every direction. I stood in my room and quietly scrolled through tweets, desperate to find the tweet that would explain it all away as a hoax. I never found it.

Boseman was a great actor and by all accounts a wonderful human being. He is more than just his most famous role, t he Black Panther. But that role, that character, was so important to so many people and especially to kids. I’m a grown adult and even I was stunned to find out he had died. I can’t imagine breaking this news to a child, one who might have dressed up as Black Panther for Halloween or bought his LEGO sets and dreamed of being as strong and heroic as him.

Superheroes don’t die, at least not in most other forms of media. They always come back. It’s sometimes seen as a weakness of comic books, that nobody dies, but it also allows these heroes to be around for future generations, always evolving and changing as time moves forward. But the Marvel Cinematic Universe is not a comic book and its heroes are flesh and blood people who can die, even the youngest and strongest and most beloved of them. I’m not stupid. I knew that was the case, but actually confronting that fact and absorbing the news of someone like Boseman passing hit me harder than I expected. And especially now, in a time when it feels like we are moving backward and losing so much progress, w e need heroes more than ever. And w e just lost one of the greatest.

How’s it going? I’m still trying to wrap my head around how every day this year seems to get worse. 2020 fucking sucks and I hope you all are taking care of yourselves out there.