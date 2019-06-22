Hi Kotaku! Peter Tieryas here and I’m back as your guest editor/writer for the weekend.



A little bit about me. I’m a former game developer who loves writing about mechas and videogames (some of my previous Kotaku articles are below). I’ll be writing a lot about portable games this time around like Hotel Dusk, Elite Beat Agents, and Ghost Trick. I’ve also been getting into visual novels, and I’ll be going over Death Mark and Root Letter. Of course, I always throw in some classic JRPGs, so look for some Crystalis and Final Fantasy V too.



If you’d like to chat, need to point out a glaring grammatical error, have suggestions for games you’d recommend, or want to tip me off on some breaking news, you can do so in the comments below or via Twitter at @TieryasXu.

And here we... go!

