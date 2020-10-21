Fortnite Is Now 60GB Smaller On PC

Image : Fortnite

Call of Duty did it last week, now it’s Fortnite’s turn to help SSD users out by “massively” reducing the size of the game’s standard install.



The reduction came as part of an update released yesterday, which while clocking in at 27GB itself, then went on to reduce the overall size of the game’s install by “over 60GB”, while also allowing for “smaller downloads for future patches and improved loading performance.”

While 60GB doesn’t sound like that much by modern standards, like we said with the Call of Duty news, it can be important to the increasing number of PC players who store their games on solid state drives (SSDs), which while allowing for much faster load times also tend to be sold in 250-500GB sizes, of which 60GB can take up quite a bit.

Then again, what the hell was taking up all that space in the first place?