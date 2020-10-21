Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Fortnite Is Now 60GB Smaller On PC

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:fortnite
fortnitepcssdkotaku core
Save
Illustration for article titled iFortnite/i Is Now 60GB Smaller On PC
Image: Fortnite

Call of Duty did it last week, now it’s Fortnite’s turn to help SSD users out by “massively” reducing the size of the game’s standard install.

Advertisement

The reduction came as part of an update released yesterday, which while clocking in at 27GB itself, then went on to reduce the overall size of the game’s install by “over 60GB”, while also allowing for “smaller downloads for future patches and improved loading performance.”

Advertisement

While 60GB doesn’t sound like that much by modern standards, like we said with the Call of Duty news, it can be important to the increasing number of PC players who store their games on solid state drives (SSDs), which while allowing for much faster load times also tend to be sold in 250-500GB sizes, of which 60GB can take up quite a bit.

G/O Media may get a commission
Netgear Nighthawk XR1000 Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router
Netgear Nighthawk XR1000 Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router

Then again, what the hell was taking up all that space in the first place?

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Let's Rank The Total War Games, From Best To Worst

How To Unlock All Six Hidden Weapon Aspects In Hades

Doom Eternal Patch Adds Hidden Reference To Popular VTuber

NBA 2K Just Keeps Putting Unskippable Ads In A $60 Video Game

DISCUSSION