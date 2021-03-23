Final Fantasy XI Reboot Cancelled After Six Years Of Nothingness

Screenshot : Final Fantasy XI Reboot

You will probably not remember this, but back in 2015, Nexon and Square Enix announced a mobile version of Final Fantasy XI that was due for release in 2016. It did not come out in 2016, or 2017, or 2018, or 2019, or 2020, and now will never be coming out, since it’s finally been put out of its misery and officially cancelled.



Japanese site Gamebiz reports that the cancellation was made last month by both Square Enix and Nexon, who finally decided that, OK, after six years of development this mobile version of a game originally released in 2002 was just never going to come together.

Designed to run on the Unreal Engine, the idea was for this to be a complete remake of the entire existing console/PC experience, only using touchscreens for input. Ah well!