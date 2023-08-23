Today, Call Of Duty ramped up its recent trend of Fortnite-eque pop culture crossovers by announcing that Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft will be coming to the game. She joins the Terminator as one of the few characters to appear in both Epic’s popular battle royale and Activision’s military shooter series.

Call Of Duty unveiled the crossover in a post from its official Twitter account, which showcased a silhouette of Lara standing inside a cave with her classic dual pistols in hand, watching soldiers parachute into a smoking city. It was accompanied by the caption, “Pistols ready. Prepared for drop in. Lara Croft is coming to Call of Duty @tombraider.”

Lara Croft is just the latest famous face to make her way to Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare II, following appearances last month from rappers 21 Savage, Nicki Minaj, and Snoop Dogg. While no specific details have as yet been revealed, players will likely have to purchase some kind of CoD bundle in order to play as Lara Croft once she officially debuts in the game.



Kotaku reached out to Activision for comment.



Lara has seen many incarnations across the decades since she first plundered her way onto the scene in 1996. The last mainline Tomb Raider game was 2018’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the conclusion to a reboot trilogy that offered a new origin story for the adventurer. In our review, we said, “For all its adherence to series dogma, a good chunk of Shadow of the Tomb Raider feels improbably fresh. Amid a familiar setting and familiar mechanics, it invites players to explore a familiar sort of story in a different, more thoughtful way.”



The fate of the Tomb Raider series was unclear following Square Enix’s sale of both developer Crystal Dynamics and the Tomb Raider license itself last year. However, last December, developer Crystal Dynamics and Amazon Games announced that they are making a new Tomb Raider game. While any details about the game, including its name, have yet to be unearthed, what we do know is that the game will be a “single-player, narrative-driven adventure” that will likely be made using Unreal Engine 5.



