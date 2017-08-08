There’s been a lot of talk on Kotaku about mechanical keyboards over the past six months, talking about customizing them, building them and making them pretty. We put together a little video to explain why many of us are so smitten with those clicky keys.

In the video you’ll hear me explaining how important keyboards are in this digital age and why the rest of the world is starting to pick up on what keyboard communities like Geekhack and the mechanical keyboard sub-Reddit have been going on about for years.

You will also see many, many keyboards, just about all of which were bought or built by me. It’s only a problem if it’s out of control. How could I be out of control with so many keyboards laying about?