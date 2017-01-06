Kotaku and Deadspin are teaming up to cover esports, and we’re looking for some fresh talent to help make it happen.

We want people who are fearless in their reporting. We want people with an intolerance for hype and bullshit. We want people who can spot stand-out moments and amazing plays in anything from Counter-Strike to League of Legends. We want people who love esports not just for the competition, but because of the raw, human element involved.



We’re hiring for two full-time positions right now: a Senior Writer, who is expected to break stories and build a beat from scratch, as well as a Staff Writer, who is expected to watch and cover any notable events. Both positions can be remote. Remember to send in clips!

