Photo via Kirk Hamilton in Los Angeles

It is time, finally, for us to get a proper look at Destiny 2, a video game in which players travel through space, talking about how much more they liked Destiny 1.



Destiny addict Kirk Hamilton is at the big reveal event in Los Angeles, while Destiny addict Jason Schreier is right here on his computer, writing up all of the news for you fine folks as it happens. Bungie’s stream will officially begin at 1pm Eastern.

UPDATE (2pm): Stream’s over, but here’s all the info.