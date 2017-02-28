GIF [GIF via The Pokemon Company]

This really should’ve happened years ago, but here we are, Usain Bolt and Pokémon together at last.



In Japanese, “Bolt” is ボルト (boruto), and “volt” is ボルト (boruto), providing ample ground for endless Pokémon puns in Japanese, such as the Jyuu-man Boruto (100,000 volt, or “Thunderbolt” attack in English).