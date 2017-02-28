Usain Bolt Gets Long Overdue Pokémon AdBrian AshcraftToday 5:00amFiled to: pokemonpokemon sun and moongamefreakthe pokemon company3dskotaku corekotakueast3225EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF [GIF via The Pokemon Company] This really should’ve happened years ago, but here we are, Usain Bolt and Pokémon together at last. Advertisement In Japanese, “Bolt” is ボルト (boruto), and “volt” is ボルト (boruto), providing ample ground for endless Pokémon puns in Japanese, such as the Jyuu-man Boruto (100,000 volt, or “Thunderbolt” attack in English). Kotaku East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.Brian Ashcraftbashcraft@kotaku.com@Brian_AshcraftOriginally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored four books, including most recently, Japanese Tattoos: History * Culture * Design.Reply32 repliesLeave a reply