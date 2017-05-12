This sucks. Here’s EA:

The Madden NFL cover was one of the few career accolades that had previously eluded Brady, and now he adds the honor alongside his multiple NFL championships, MVP awards, Pro Bowl appearances and more. This also marks the first time in Madden NFL history that teammates have graced the cover in back-to-back years, after last year’s game featured Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

“The Madden NFL 18 cover is a great honor for me,” said Tom Brady. “Especially since I have been playing the game since growing up next to EA headquarters in the Bay Area. I’m not one to believe in curses, so I’m ready to take the challenge head on like always! It doesn’t stand a chance!!!”