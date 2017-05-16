Today on Highlight Reel we have Titanfall ass kickings, Battlegrounds rain, hot tub surprises and much more!
- The Last of Us - What is that? - Royank Gaming
- Mass Effect: Andromeda - Everything’s Fine - SaHO G
- GTA V - hot tub surprise - eujuan
- Ghost Recon Wildlands - Squad in out car glitch - Pedro DaSilva
- Heroes Of The Storm - Encounter at the Hanamura Boss - Arcanetoes
- Prey - gathering human resources - Prusyak
- Titanfall 2 - up and down and all around - The Soapigeon
- Titanfall 2 - Satisfying ninja - rehgarde
- Battlefield 1 - cleaning up - (direct file) V1RTU4L SKELLY
- Battlefield 1 - a squad working together (direct file) - TheOriginalPaulyC
- PU Battlegrounds - Team Rocket Blasting Off Again - domsterr95
- PU Battlegrounds - DROPS & DEATHS - Byze
- PU Battlegrounds - It’s Raining Men - mrfamous333
- PU Battlegrounds - Are You Kidding Me With The Pan - 1_rain
- PU Battlegrounds - Whatever you do, don’t hit each others cars.. - AVIDVolt (twitter here)
- PU Battlegrounds - Out of Gas - GoldGlove (follow them on twitch here)
- PU Battlegrounds - Reloading bug - makes not a bad beat - Hakashi
