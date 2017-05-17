Compare the release schedule of 2017 to that of 2007 and one of the biggest differences you’d see is the almost complete disappearance of licensed games for kids. Where once movies and TV shows would see average (at best) cash-ins released on PlayStation and Xbox, today they land on mobile, and are even worse. But there are exceptions.



With Cars 3 inexplicably out in cinemas soon, there’s a Cars 3 game coming to every home console, from the Wii U through to the PlayStation 4.

Does it look like something you, Kotaku reader, would pick up? Probably not. But of interest is that it’s being made by Avalanche Studios, the team behind Disney Infinity, who since that title’s sad demise have been bought by Warner Bros. and re-opened to churn this out.

Infinity featured a not-terrible car racing mode (albeit one that was greatly enhanced by assistance from OutRun’s Sumo Digital, so hopefully those improvements have stuck). So for a kid’s game, it could have worse pedigree.

Cars 3: Driven to Win is out next month, and is a full-price release.